Rusty Hardin Says 1 of 22 Deshaun Watson Lawsuits Dropped by Accuser

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

One of the 22 women who filed civil lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault and misconduct dropped their suit.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Tuesday, "We believe we have names for 20 of the 22 lawsuits. We've got one dismissed and we’re looking for one (name)."

Pelissero noted judges ruled that 14 of the women must reveal their identities in court documents to allow the civil lawsuits to continue. Though attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women who made the allegations against Watson, said they would, one chose to dismiss her suit.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN shared a statement from Buzbee in which the lawyer said he "previously attempted to make available to Defense Counsel the names of the plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson, and intended to do so in due course. We were concerned about the safety of these plaintiffs, and asked the Watson team to agree to a protective order where the identities could be used in litigation, but not broadcast to the world."

Barshop also noted that Hardin said during a Friday news conference that Watson had "consensual encounters" with some of the 22 women.

Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley were the first women to publicly identify themselves.

Baxley wrote a letter that was read by lawyer Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey and called the quarterback a "predator with power" who developed a "meticulously designed facade to keep his victims second-guessing themselves."

Solis spoke at a news conference and denied any notions she filed the lawsuit for money or notoriety.

Barshop shared some of Solis' comments:

"I got into massage therapy to heal people. To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson has robbed me of that. He took that away from me, he tainted a profession in which I take enormous pride. ... I suffer from panic attacks, anxiety and depression. I'm in counseling as a result of Deshaun Watson's actions. I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted on me emotionally and physically. And I hope he knows how much pain he's inflicted on these other survivors."

The NFL released a statement calling the allegations "deeply disturbing" while announcing it was investigating the situation.