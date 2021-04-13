    Deshaun Watson Plaintiffs Will All Disclose Names in Civil Lawsuits, Buzbee Says

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 13, 2021

    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    An attorney representing 22 women in civil suits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct announced all of the women will have their complaints amended to disclose their names.

    According to The Athletic's Aaron Reiss, attorney Tony Buzbee said Tuesday that the changes will be completed before the cases move forward after judges previously ruled 13 of the 22 women must provide their names (the attorneys also agreed to release a 14th name).

    Watson's defense attorney, Rusty Hardin, filed a motion Thursday demanding the names of the women who are suing the quarterback.

    Two women had already provided their names in the days before the motion. Now it appears the women who haven't been court-ordered to provide their names will as well.

    Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

    "Watson eventually will file a formal answer to each complaint, in which he'll respond point by point to the accusations made. He'll also list various 'affirmative defenses,' legal theories that he possibly will be pursuing in order to limit or defeat liability and/or damages.
    "The cases will proceed unless resolved. In most jurisdictions, it takes roughly 18 months to two years for a case to end up in trial, after it was initially filed."

    Watson had been trying to force a trade out of Houston this summer as the Texans undergo a regime change across the front office. That all became moot after the allegations.

    That's likely to remain the case until his legal issues are resolved.

    There's currently no timeline for a potential resolution.

