Jake Paul 'Categorically Denies' Sexually Assaulting TikTok Star Justine Paradise

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Boxer Jake Paul has denied that he sexually assaulted TikTok star Justine Paradise.

Gabrielle Chung of People reported Paradise made the allegation in a YouTube video Friday, saying Paul forced her to perform oral sex on him in July 2019.

She said that she did not come forward sooner because of a non-disclosure agreement she signed before entering Paul's house.

Paul released a statement Tuesday through attorney Daniel E. Gardenswartz "categorically [denying] the allegation" and saying he will take legal action, per TMZ Sports:

"While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character.

"Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct."

Paul is scheduled to face Ben Askren of the UFC in a boxing match Saturday, and he posted a lengthy message on Twitter suggesting the bout has something to do with the timing of the allegation.

Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in a boxing match in November and is looking to continue his career in the sport.