Bills Hoping to Host Full Capacity Crowds in 2021 with Vaccinations Required

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

One New York politician is encouraging people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by opening up the possibility for the Buffalo Bills to host full-capacity crowds in 2021.

Per Sandra Tan of the Buffalo News, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Tuesday press conference that full crowds will be allowed at Highmark Stadium only if fans have been fully vaccinated.

"Our goal is to have a 100 percent full house for the Bills and the Sabres, starting in the fall," Poloncarz said.

Tan noted that fans will only be allowed entry into the stadium if they have been fully vaccinated.

The Bills' rise to prominence in the AFC last year took place without any fans in the stands at Highmark Stadium during the regular season. They finished 13-3 and won the AFC East for the first time since 1995.

In December, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the Bills permission to host up to 6,772 fans for their home playoff games against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

Attendees had to register a negative COVID-19 test before they were permitted access to the stadium.

The Bills advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since January 1994. They lost 38-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs.