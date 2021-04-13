    NFL Employees Without Vaccinations Will Have Access to Facilities Restricted

    Adam WellsApril 13, 2021

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    The NFL will restrict the amount of access team employees have to facilities if they don't receive a COVID-19 vaccination. 

    In a league memo sent to all 32 teams and obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, employees who refuse the vaccine without “bona fide medical or religious ground” won't have Tier 1 or Tier 2 access to club facilities:

    The memo states teams should use their stadiums or training facilities "as a vaccination site for club staff, players, and eligible family members."

    The league also noted benefits of getting vaccinated means team employees no longer have to undergo COVID testing, no longer wear a tracking device nor will they be considered a high-risk close contact if they are around someone who tests positive for the virus. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL told teams in a memo issued last month that it will have relaxed regulations for the 2021 draft, including allowing up to 10 individuals in a draft room without requiring masks and relaxed social-distancing measures as long as all of those individuals have been fully vaccinated. 

    As part of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols last year, the league mandated each team create tiers in order to define where personnel could go within the facilities and what they were allowed to do. 

    Tier 1 employees were all essential personnel, including coaches, players, trainers, physicians and anyone else who needed direct access to players. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tier 2 employees consisted of personnel like team general managers and football operations employees. 

    Only Tier 1 employees had access to virtually every area of a team's facilities, including practice fields, locker room, training room, meeting room and the dining hall. 

    Related

      Broncos Players Won’t Practice

      Entire Denver team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts as NFLPA pushes for all-virtual offseason

      Broncos Players Won’t Practice
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Players Won’t Practice

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer? 🤔

      There's no debate Edelman is awesome, but is he Canton-worthy? @GDavenport isn't convinced📲

      Is Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer? 🤔
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Is Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer? 🤔

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons to Go Watch Fields 👀

      Atlanta will join Pats and 49ers at Justin Fields' second pro day tomorrow (MMQB)

      Falcons to Go Watch Fields 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons to Go Watch Fields 👀

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Most Likely Draft-Day Trades 🤝

      Trade szn isn't over yet. Our writer's predictions based on latest buzz ➡️

      Most Likely Draft-Day Trades 🤝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Most Likely Draft-Day Trades 🤝

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report