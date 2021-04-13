NWSL Investigating Sarah Gorden's Allegations of Racial Profiling at Challenge Cup

Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The National Women's Soccer League launched an investigation after Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden alleged she was racially profiled by security personnel at the Houston Dash's home stadium.

Gorden said Saturday she went to see her boyfriend in the stands following Chicago's 0-0 draw. She claimed security approached her while allowing other players to freely interact with loved ones:

The Dash responded by saying the players were in violation of the NWSL's COVID-19 protocols and that its staff members were "entirely focused on COVID safety" and apologized.

The team followed up Tuesday to say its initial statement "was off the mark" and that the NWSL is investigating the incident:

The NWSL addressed the matter in a statement.

"Racial profiling and discrimination have no place in this league, and we are investigating the matter according to league process," the league said, per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Red Stars assistant coach Scott Parkinson provided his account. One of his players approached him after the game and "seemed concerned for Sarah's safety," at which point he walked over toward Gorden.

"It seemed to me that Sarah and her three Black friends were the only ones being addressed in this way and it was extremely upsetting," Parkinson said.

Red Stars defender Casey Short also issued a statement on behalf of her teammates.

Short said the COVID-19 protocols needed to be followed but that "Sarah was treated inconsistently and inappropriately."

"It is unacceptable that a player is left in tears due to the actions of a stadium employee," she said.

The Red Stars made their only trip to BBVA Stadium in Houston for the NWSL Challenge Cup.

The league has yet to release a full regular-season schedule, so it's unclear when Chicago will travel to Houston again.