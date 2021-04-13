Russell Wilson, Wife Ciara to Host NBC Vaccination Special Featuring Biden, More

Getty Images/Getty Images for All In WA

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, music superstar Ciara, will host a special this Sunday on NBC called "Roll Up Your Sleeves" to highlight the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ben Pickman of Sports Illustrated reported the broadcast will also feature appearances from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Actor Matthew McConaughey will also interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the vaccination efforts.

Event organizers said the show's goal is to "educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines," per Pickman.

CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and Jacqueline Howard reported Tuesday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration called for a pause to the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine because of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot reported in six people out of more than 6.8 million doses administered.

Vaccination efforts continue throughout the country with use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The CDC's data tracker shows there have been 190 million doses of vaccine given out in the U.S. so far.