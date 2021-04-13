    Jake Paul Accused of Sexually Assaulting TikTok Star Justine Paradise in 2019

    Adam WellsApril 13, 2021

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul has been accused of sexual assault by TikTok star Justine Paradise. 

    In a video posted on her official YouTube page, Paradise alleges that Paul sexually assaulted her at his Team 10 house in 2019. 

    Paradise alleges that Paul took her into his bedroom and forced himself onto her. 

    "I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn't want to do anything else," she said in the video. 

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

