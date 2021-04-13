    Minnesota Vikings 'Heartbroken' by Police Killing of Daunte Wright

    The Minnesota Vikings are the latest professional sports team in the state to react to the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

    "We are heartbroken by the senseless killing of Daunte Wright," the Vikings said in a statement. "This avoidable situation is yet another tragic reminder of the drastic need for change in law enforcement training and police relations, specifically within the Black community. Our hearts go out to Mr. Wright's family and friends and all those who are hurting in our community."

    The Minnesota Twins also released a statement while announcing Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox was postponed:

    "Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game. ... The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

    The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild did the same while announcing their respective games against the Brooklyn Nets and St. Louis Blues were postponed:

    According to CNN, the officer who shot and killed Wright on Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center was identified as Kim Potter.

    Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon called it "an accidental discharge" while saying he believed Potter meant to reach for a Taser.

    "As I watched the video and listened to the officer's commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said. "This appears to me, from what I've viewed and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright."

    This occurred as the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continued in the state.

    Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter stemming from the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. Video showed Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes even though Floyd was pleading that he couldn't breathe.

