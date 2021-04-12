Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: 49ers Still Asking for 1st-Round Draft Pick for QB

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers remain adamant in their asking price of a first-round draft pick for Jimmy Garoppolo in trade discussions.

Michael Giardi of NFL Network reported the 49ers have not budged in their high price for Garoppolo, whom they maintain they expect to be their starting quarterback for Week 1.

The 49ers gave up three first-round picks (2021, 2022 and 2023) to move up to the No. 3 spot in the 2021 NFL draft. Team management has acknowledged they plan to take a quarterback at No. 3, which all but ends the experiment of Garoppolo as a long-term option at the position.

However, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have been clear they won't trade Garoppolo without significant compensation.

“He wasn’t excited about it, as you’d expect," Lynch said of how Garoppolo handled news of the trade. "Jimmy handled it great, as he always does. We were straight-up with each other. I told him how we felt. This doesn’t change his circumstances right now. He’s still coming in here, trying to lead this time…We still plan on him leading us and getting us as far as we can go with him.”

The 49ers are 22-8 with Garoppolo as their starter since acquiring him midway through the 2017 season. They are 7-27 with any other quarterback under center.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 49ers likely have also seen what other teams have received as compensation for mid-level quarterbacks and see Garoppolo as a superior option to Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold. However, his asset ceiling may be at its highest now before he's likely replaced sometime in 2021 for a rookie quarterback.