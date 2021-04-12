    Report: Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers' Relationship 'Strained' Before Sam Darnold Trade

    Teddy Bridgewater now has competition for the starting quarterback role with the Carolina Panthers, but his relationship with the team was "already strained" before the recent trade for Sam Darnold, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

    Bridgewater has received permission to seek a trade that would give him a fresh start with a new team.

    As Breer suggested, the quarterback had likely been hearing trade rumors throughout the offseason involving the Panthers. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carolina offered Bridgewater to the Detroit Lions as part of a package to land Matthew Stafford, but the deal wasn't completed.

    Joseph Person of The Athletic previously detailed the extensive ways the Panthers were searching for a quarterback upgrade, including potential deals for Deshaun Watson or moving up in the NFL draft.

