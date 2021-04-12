Police Video from NFL Kicker Aldrick Rosas' Arrest Leaked by TMZ

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

A newly released video shows NFL kicker Aldrick Rosas in bad shape ahead of his 2020 arrest, via TMZ Sports.

Rosas was arrested and charged with reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs.

The arrest video showed Rosas walking down the street barefoot and bloodied before officers found him and took him into custody.

The officer also called an ambulance after describing him as "bloodied up."

"Your feet are pretty messed up," the officer added.

Rosas eventually pled no contest to the charges and received three years of probation but no jail time. He was released by the New York Giants but joined the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2020 NFL season and appeared in six games.

The 2018 Pro Bowler remains with Jacksonville after signing a one-year deal with the team this offseason.