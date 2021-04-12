Jericho Talks AEW Formation; Orton Trolls Mandy Rose; WWE WrestleMania 37 Rumors

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Jericho Talks AEW With Stone Cold

Chris Jericho was the latest guest on the Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and for those wondering, yes, they did talk about AEW extensively. Jericho and Austin broke down the wall (heh), with Jericho going into detail about the formation of a company that currently stands as WWE's biggest rival.

Le Champion said a large chunk of credit goes to Tony Khan, who had the passion for the business and also financial wherewithal to start a company that could attract stars. There was likely no way to get a national cable deal without Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Jericho, who lent name recognition to the growing brand.

Jericho said getting the deal with TNT was also paramount to the success of the company. AEW and TNT currently have a television contract that runs through 2023.

Orton Trolls Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose made the first night of WrestleMania memorable when she took a tumble on the wet entrance ramp at Raymond James Stadium.

Randy Orton decided he wasn't going to let history repeat itself Sunday night. Orton did a slick slide in a good-natured troll of Rose before his match against Bray Wyatt and was able to keep his balance.

Orton was able to keep his wits about him in the match as well for a surprising win over The Fiend, thanks in large part to Alexa Bliss.

WrestleMania 37 Rumors