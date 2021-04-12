Logan Paul Shoves Sami Zayn, Gets Dropped by Kevin Owens Stunner at WrestleMania 37

Logan Paul Shoves Sami Zayn, Gets Dropped by Kevin Owens Stunner at WrestleMania 37April 12, 2021
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Logan Paul didn't have a WrestleMania to remember.
The internet personality was on the receiving end of a Stunner from Kevin Owens after Owens defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37 on Sunday.
Paul made light of his misfortune:
He attempted to remain neutral for the most part in the buildup to the pay-per-view. But he clearly showed his rooting interest when he shoved Zayn to the mat and raised Owens' hand in victory.
But KO gave the live crowd what it wanted when he turned down a celebratory handshake with Paul and offered up a kick to the gut instead.
This might not be making it onto Paul's YouTube channel.
