    Logan Paul Shoves Sami Zayn, Gets Dropped by Kevin Owens Stunner at WrestleMania 37

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2021

    Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

    Logan Paul didn't have a WrestleMania to remember.

    The internet personality was on the receiving end of a Stunner from Kevin Owens after Owens defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37 on Sunday.

    Paul made light of his misfortune:

    He attempted to remain neutral for the most part in the buildup to the pay-per-view. But he clearly showed his rooting interest when he shoved Zayn to the mat and raised Owens' hand in victory.

    But KO gave the live crowd what it wanted when he turned down a celebratory handshake with Paul and offered up a kick to the gut instead.

    This might not be making it onto Paul's YouTube channel.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Grading WrestleMania Night 2 📝

      What a way to close out WrestleMania. Catch up on all the grades and reaction from tonight ➡️

      Grading WrestleMania Night 2 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading WrestleMania Night 2 📝

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Reigns Stays Universal Champ 😤

      Acknowledge him. Roman Reigns outlasts Edge and Daniel Bryan in WILD match to close out WrestleMania 37

      Reigns Stays Universal Champ 😤
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Reigns Stays Universal Champ 😤

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      WrestleMania Night 2 Highlights, Low Points

      We go over everything that went down on the second night of WrestleMania 37

      WrestleMania Night 2 Highlights, Low Points
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WrestleMania Night 2 Highlights, Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report

      Rhea Ripley Is Raw Champion ⛓

      Nightmare season is here. Rhea Ripley takes down Asuka for her first-ever Raw Women's Championship

      Rhea Ripley Is Raw Champion ⛓
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Rhea Ripley Is Raw Champion ⛓

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report