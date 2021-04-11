Masters Leaderboard 2021: Twitter Reacts to Results and Standings from Sunday

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama made history at The Masters on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese-born player to win the major tournament while running away from the field with another strong round of 73 to clinch the green jacket.

A decade after posting the lowest amateur score at Augusta National in 2011, the 29-year-old walked back to Butler Cabin a Masters Champion.

Despite stumbling with four bogeys on the back nine Sunday, no one in the field could close the gap on Matsuyama's lead—though things certainly got dicey after he found the water on the par-five hole No. 15.

Matsuyama (10-under) made eagle at the same hole on Saturday after picking up a par and birdie there in his opening two rounds. His mistake on Sunday momentarily opened the door for the likes of Xander Schauffele (seven under) and Will Zalatoris (nine-under), who spent the whole day trying to catch him.

Except Schauffele would embark on his own disastrous adventure on the par-three No. 16, finding the water with his tee shot and sending his drop into the gallery.

The result was Schauffele's first triple bogey in a major tournament and a massive exhale from Matsuyama, who cruised to the 18th green following the scare.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Matsuyama's final bogey on the day came on a short putt at No. 18 as he looked to save par and keep his two-stroke lead in tact as he won the tournament. Instead the putt sailed wide and he settled for bogey, giving himself a one-stroke victory and providing the rest of the top five with plenty of second-guessing and regret over how close they came.

As last year's champion, Dustin Johnson, presented Matsuyama with the green jacket, the latest victor said he hopes to be a pioneer for the sport in Japan and help inspire future generations of Masters champions from his home country.