Robert Shook Dies from Shooting by Ex-NFL'er Phillip Adams; 6th Victim to Die

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File

A sixth person has died as a result of the shooting carried out by former NFL player Phillip Adams.

Robert Shook, an HVAC technician who was working at the home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the Wednesday shooting took place, died at a Charlotte hospital Saturday, according to Ryan Bisesi of WRAL.com.

Adams, 32, shot six people before taking his own life.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara, 69, and their grandchildren Adah, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were found dead inside the home, while James Lewis, 38, who was also working at the home, was shot and killed outside.

Adams was found dead at his parents' home after police tried to coax him out of the house. The Associated Press cited a source that said Robert Lesslie, an emergency room doctor, had once treated Adams, but York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson did not confirm that report and said investigators had not yet determined a motive.

Adams' father, Alonzo Adams, told a North Carolina television station that he believed "football messed [Phillip] up."

The brain of Adams will be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, more commonly known as CTE. The degenerative disease has affected numerous athletes involved in sports where violent collisions are common and can cause violent mood swings, among other issues (h/t the Associated Press).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adams was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of South Carolina State in 2010. He also played in New England, Seattle, Oakland, New York (Jets) and Atlanta.