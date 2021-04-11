    Former NFL No. 1 Overall Pick Mario Williams Selling Houston Mansion for $8.5M

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2021

    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    Former NFL defensive end Mario Williams is selling his mansion in Houston for $8.5 million, per TMZ Sports:

    The home comes on a 1.42-acre property and features five bedrooms, a home theater, a wine cellar, a jacuzzi and a pool with a waterfall, among other amenities.

    Williams apparently bought the home right after going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans in the 2006 draft. His draft came before rookie-scale contracts, which allowed him to land a six-year, $54 million deal before playing a single snap.

    He later became the first defensive player ever to sign a $100 million contract.

    The four-time Pro Bowler last played during the 2016 season with the Miami Dolphins after previously playing with the Texans and Buffalo Bills.

