UFC's Julian Marquez Wants Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce, Hill in Badminton, Pickleball

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC middleweight fighter and Kansas City native Julian Marquez defeated Sam Alvey via a rear-naked choke in the second round of their UFC on ABC fight Saturday.

During his post-fight interview, Marquez then challenged Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a game of badminton or pickleball:

The pickleball challenge has apparently been granted, with all three Kansas City players responding to it on Twitter. Kelce even suggested heading to the local Chicken N Pickle.

It was a great day for Marquez, who won his fight, set up a pickleball date with a trio of NFL stars and pocketed $50,000 thanks to a Fight of the Night bonus.

The 30-year-old Marquez moved to 9-2 for his professional MMA career with the win.