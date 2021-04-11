    UFC's Julian Marquez Wants Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce, Hill in Badminton, Pickleball

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 11, 2021

    Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

    UFC middleweight fighter and Kansas City native Julian Marquez defeated Sam Alvey via a rear-naked choke in the second round of their UFC on ABC fight Saturday.

    During his post-fight interview, Marquez then challenged Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a game of badminton or pickleball:

    The pickleball challenge has apparently been granted, with all three Kansas City players responding to it on Twitter. Kelce even suggested heading to the local Chicken N Pickle.

    It was a great day for Marquez, who won his fight, set up a pickleball date with a trio of NFL stars and pocketed $50,000 thanks to a Fight of the Night bonus.

    The 30-year-old Marquez moved to 9-2 for his professional MMA career with the win.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      💪 Vettori shuts down Kevin Holland 🔥 Mackenzie Dern wins 4th straight 📲 We break down Saturday's card

      Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Vettori Calls Out Adesanya 👀

      Marvin Vettori says he wants to run it back with Izzy after dominant UD win over Kevin Holland

      Vettori Calls Out Adesanya 👀
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Vettori Calls Out Adesanya 👀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Marvin Vettori Gets the UD Win Over Holland

      Marvin Vettori Gets the UD Win Over Holland
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Marvin Vettori Gets the UD Win Over Holland

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Ryan Bader Defeats Lyoto Machida by UD at Bellator 256

      Ryan Bader Defeats Lyoto Machida by UD at Bellator 256
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Ryan Bader Defeats Lyoto Machida by UD at Bellator 256

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report