UFC's Julian Marquez Wants Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce, Hill in Badminton, Pickleball

UFC's Julian Marquez Wants Chiefs' Mahomes, Kelce, Hill in Badminton, PickleballApril 11, 2021
UFC middleweight fighter and Kansas City native Julian Marquez defeated Sam Alvey via a rear-naked choke in the second round of their UFC on ABC fight Saturday.
During his post-fight interview, Marquez then challenged Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a game of badminton or pickleball:
The pickleball challenge has apparently been granted, with all three Kansas City players responding to it on Twitter. Kelce even suggested heading to the local Chicken N Pickle.
It was a great day for Marquez, who won his fight, set up a pickleball date with a trio of NFL stars and pocketed $50,000 thanks to a Fight of the Night bonus.
The 30-year-old Marquez moved to 9-2 for his professional MMA career with the win.
Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️
💪 Vettori shuts down Kevin Holland 🔥 Mackenzie Dern wins 4th straight 📲 We break down Saturday's card