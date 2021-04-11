    WWE 2K22 Trailer Released During WrestleMania 37

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2021

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    With all eyes on WWE for WrestleMania 37, 2K Games dropped a teaser for WWE 2K22.

    The 30-second video prominently features Rey Mysterio Jr. and includes a brief glimpse of game footage.

    WWE 2K22 will be a return to the traditional formula after 2K Games eschewed a realistic simulation of in-ring action for an arcade feel with WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

    The pivot came after the sales of WWE 2K20 were below expectations and the game itself was critically panned. 2K said in April 2020 it was shelving WWE 2K21 in lieu of releasing Battlegrounds.

    This will be WWE 2K's first foray into the next-gen consoles, which might open the door for new features or game modes. Based on the series' past release schedule, fans should expect to see the final product in the fall.

