Jags' Gardner Minshew Shows Off New 'Platinum Power Pelt' Mullet Haircut in IG Image

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Renaissance man and fashion icon Gardner Minshew II unveiled a new look on Instagram Saturday:

"Yesterday we said goodbye to the Dirty Diesel Drapery which for raw power was second to none obviously, but we say hello to the more refined Platinum Power Pelt," Minshew wrote on IG.

"Meticulously crafted for a sleek and aerodynamic design, the Pelt is built not only for speed but also for pleasure."

Minshew could have used the speed boost from the Platinum Power Pelt during his 2019 NFL Scouting Combine performance, which saw him run the 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds.

Then again, he's done well on the ground during two NFL seasons, rushing for 497 yards on 96 carries (5.2 yards per attempt) in 23 games.

This season, the sixth-round pick out of Washington State will almost certainly back up Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jags in the 2021 NFL draft.

But if the Jaguars need to call on Minshew for whatever reason, they'll know he has a significant edge over the competition thanks to the Platinum Power Pelt.