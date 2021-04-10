Video: Trinity Rodman, Daughter of NBA Legend Dennis, Scores Goal in NWSL Debut

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft, scored a 60th-minute goal in her league debut in a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Courage on Saturday in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

The 18-year-old replaced striker Kumi Yokoyama (who scored earlier in the match) in the 55th minute.

Five minutes later, she took an excellent pass from midfielder Natalie Jacobs and made history by becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in the league's existence.

Rodman was set to play soccer at Washington State beginning in the fall of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the season. She decided to turn pro instead and became the youngest-ever player drafted in NWSL history.

"My mind was already there before I even went to college, but then as soon as I got there I realized that I could totally be pushed to a higher level," Rodman told Caitlin Murray of The Guardian. "Why wouldn't you want to take an opportunity to get better than you would have in college?"

Rodman is already quite good. Of note, she scored nine goals (including five against Honduras in group play) for Team USA at the 2020 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship. She added two goals apiece in a 6-0 semifinal win over Honduras and a 4-1 victory over Mexico.

Rodman is the daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman. She and the rest of the Spirit are set to take the pitch next against Racing Louisville to continue NWSL Challenge Cup play. The match will start Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.'s Audi Field.