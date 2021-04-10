Protesters Gather Near Augusta National Golf Club in Opposition to Georgia Voting Law

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A group of roughly two dozen protesters gathered outside Augusta National ahead of Saturday's third round of the 2021 Masters in opposition to Georgia enacting legislation to restrict voting rights, according to Paul Newberry of the Associated Press.

Among the more notable changes written into the bill are a reduction in ballot drop boxes, the ability for the state legislature to take control of the ballot disqualification process and criminalization of serving food and beverages to those waiting in line to vote.

The group of protesters were reportedly met by both cheers and jeers as patrons made their way down Washington Road, which goes past the famed course.

Major League Baseball recently pulled its All-Star Game from the Atlanta area in opposition to the election law.

November saw Georgia elect two Democrat senators and go for Joseph Biden in the presidential contest—the first time a Democrat has won the state since 1992.

“The last election had a record turnout,” protester Marla Cureton told Newberry. “We should be celebrating this. It's a great thing. This bill is death by a thousand cuts. Anytime you put new restrictions on how you can vote, that's voter suppression. We should be making it easier to vote. It's the patriotic thing to do.”

A week before The Masters began, the National Black Justice Coalition called for the PGA Tour to move The Masters out of Georgia because of the bill.

"Professional golf should not reward Georgia’s attacks on democracy and voting rights with the millions of dollars in revenue that the tournament generates and the prestige it brings to the State," NBJC executive director David J. Johns told Golfweek. "We all must act to protect our democracy and the right to vote.”

The tournament started as planned at Augusta National on Thursday and will conclude Sunday.