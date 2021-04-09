Masters 2021 Odds: Jordan Spieth Named Betting Favorite After 2nd-Round 68

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Jordan Spieth is tied for fourth on the leaderboard at The Masters after Friday's round and No. 1 on the odds list as far as bettors are concerned.

Spieth (five-under) shot a second-round 68 and finished the day +400 (bet $100 to win $400) to claim the green jacket on Sunday, per DraftKings.

Justin Rose remains in first place at seven-under par, but struggled a bit on Friday before picking up five birdies on the back nine. That allowed him to finish even par on the day but knocked him off the top line on the odds sheet.

Both Tony Finau (four-under) and Will Zalatoris (six-under) look like intriguing plays for bettors here, too.

Finau tied for the lowest score on Friday with a round of 66 while Zalatoris strung together five birdies on the back nine without any bogeys. Justin Thomas (four-under) is also lurking near the top of the leaderboard and will look to make his move on Saturday.

Things are heating up in Augusta and bettors aren't too far behind.

