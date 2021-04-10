Masters 2021 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The second round of the 2021 Masters Tournament is in the books, and once again, Justin Rose is leading the field with a seven-under score.

Rose finished the first round four strokes clear of the field, but his even-par 72 on Friday at Augusta National allowed the competition to creep closer.

Now Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman are just one shot back, and 11 golfers other than Rose are shooting four-under or better.

That group does not include some dangerous long shots who could make a move Saturday.

Below you'll find the pairings and tee times for Saturday along with picks for three long shots who will find themselves in the top 10 on Sunday.

Round 3 Tee Times (ET) and Pairings

9:40 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Paul Casey

Video Play Button Videos you might like

9:50 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz

10:00 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Phil Mickelson

10:10 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari

10:20 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m.: Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann

10:40 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Louis Oosthuizen

10:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Jose Maria Olazabal

11 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Harris English

11:20 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

11:30 a.m.: Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

11:40 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Martin Laird

11:50 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson

12 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd

12:10 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Thompson

12:20 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

12:30 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre

12:40 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland

1 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones

1:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

1:20 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith

1:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:40 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ

1:50 p.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger

2:10 p.m.: Brian Harman, Marc Leishman

2:20 p.m.: Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris

Source: Masters official website

Viktor Hovland (-1)

No golfer has experienced more highs and lows this week than Viktor Hovland.

The 23-year-old started with a triple bogey but got back to even quickly:

He fell to two-over later but nailed this birdie on No. 15 on Thursday to pick up a stroke:

Hovland worked his way to one-under for the tournament after four holes Friday, but the bottom soon fell out. He proceeded to bogey the fifth, double bogey the sixth and bogey the ninth and 11th to fall to four-over and put himself in danger of missing the cut.

However, Hovland is rolling into the weekend after shooting five-under on the final six holes.

A masterful chip-in on No. 17 moved him into red:

Yes, Hovland is six shots back of Rose, but he is good enough to dominate this weekend and threaten for the green jacket.

He has a knack for performing well on the big stage, going 5-of-5 in major cuts and finishing 12th at the 2019 U.S. Open as an amateur.

Bryson DeChambeau (-1)

The 2020 U.S. Open champion was living on the edge after finding himself five-over for the tournament through five holes Friday, but he steamrolled through his final 13, shooting six-under to easily surpass the three-over cut line.

He saved his best shot for the last, finding the green from trees and converting the birdie putt from there:

As Jim McCabe of the Masters website noted, DeChambeau found 16 greens in regulation Friday versus 10 on Thursday. He also appeared to get a better grasp of Augusta, making three 10-foot birdie putts as well as ones from eight and 13 feet.

“I executed better and [putted better] because yesterday I didn’t understand the greens as well as I could have,” DeChambeau said.

Ultimately, all facets of DeChambeau's game came together on the back nine, and that's a serious problem for the rest of the field.

If his flat stick stays hot, DeChambeau should be threatening for the Masters on Sunday.

Ryan Palmer (-2)

Ryan Palmer entered the Masters with 11 straight made cuts at stroke-play events, including seven top-20 finishes and three top-five results.

Palmer was in danger of seeing that streak snap, but it moved to 12 after he shot a four-under 68 on Friday to move to two-under for the tournament.

Palmer explained to reporters why he felt he did so well Friday:

Palmer entered the back nine at two-over overall on Friday, just one stroke above the eventual three-over cut line. But he was never in serious contention to fall below it thanks to birdies on the 10th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 17th holes.

He finished with a bogey, but he is rolling into the weekend with a ton of momentum.