    Matthew Wolff Disqualified from 2021 Masters After Signing Incorrect Scorecard

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2021

    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Matthew Wolff was officially disqualified from the 2021 Masters after signing an incorrect scorecard, the tournament announced Friday:

    Wolff was already set to miss the cut after sitting 11 strokes over par through the first two rounds.

    The 21-year-old shot 76 in Round 1 and followed it up with a brutal 79 in Round 2, starting with an eight on the first hole.

    While a snowman on the scorecard at a major is embarrassing enough, things got even worse for Wolff after a disputed 17th hole. He posted a bogey on the par-four hole but allegedly put a lower number on his card.

    Wolff's statistics from the first two rounds are now stricken from the record, a disappointing result after missing the cut in his first appearance last year.

