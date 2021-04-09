Becky Lynch Teases WWE Return at WrestleMania 37 Night 1 on Instagram

Source: WWE.com

On the eve of WrestleMania 37, one of the biggest stars in WWE is teasing a return on social media.

Becky Lynch posted a cryptic message on Instagram with the first letter of each word spelling out "Night One."

It's been 11 months since Lynch was on WWE television. The Man relinquished the Raw women's championship on May 11 after announcing she was pregnant.

At the time, Lynch didn't sound sure that she would return to wrestling.

Lynch, who announced her engagement to Seth Rollins in August 2019, gave birth to the couple's daughter on Dec. 4.

Even though Lynch previously competed on Raw, Rollins has moved over to SmackDown. If WWE wants to keep them on the same brand, it would make sense to have her return on the first night of WrestleMania.

One of the main events on Saturday's card features Sasha Banks defending the SmackDown women's title against Bianca Belair.