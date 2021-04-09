Video: Si Woo Kim Breaks Putter at Masters, Finishes Round Putting with 3-Wood

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Si Woo Kim played the final four holes of his second round at the Masters without his putter after breaking it on the 14th green:

The 25-year-old was forced to use his 3-wood to putt and parred the last four holes to stay at four under for the tournament, three shots behind leader Justin Rose.

Kim and his putter had not been getting along on the back nine. He had birdie chances from 18 feet, 20 feet and 18 feet on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes, respectively, but none of the putts rolled in.

He then found himself with an eagle try on the 13th from 11 feet away but could not convert. On the 14th hole, Kim's flat-stick frustrations boiled over.

Kim didn't fare any better (or worse) with the 3-wood on the final four holes. He had birdie chances from 19 feet, 13 feet (twice) and 29 feet but had to clean up for par each time.

Despite the putter woes, Kim is in the green jacket mix thanks to his sensational tee-to-green game, which consistently gives him decent birdie looks.

If his new putter cooperates this weekend, we could see the 2017 Players Championship winner make a move.