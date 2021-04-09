Stephanie McMahon Says Jon Moxley Leaving WWE for AEW Was a Mutual Decision

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon called Jon Moxley's decision to leave the company a "mutual decision."

McMahon addressed Moxley's departure from WWE in April 2019 during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t Jason Ounpraseuth of Wrestling Inc.):

"In his particular case, he was leaving anyway, and I do believe that was a mutual decision. Though, I wasn’t a part of those conversations. His case is a little bit different, but I remember back when it was WCW and the Monday Night Wars and our talent were getting stripped away and showing up on their show. I think it taught us a lot about business. Handshake deals don’t necessarily matter at the end of the day. You need to have contracts. You need to do business differently."

It was well known at the time that Moxley, who wrestled for WWE as Dean Ambrose, was leaving the promotion.

WWE even acknowledged his final television appearance on the April 8, 2019 episode of Raw, though his last appearance came 12 days later in a six-man tag match with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins against Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

After leaving WWE, Moxley appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and said his desire to leave stemmed from a lot of creative differences with Vince McMahon.

Moxley debuted in AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2019. He attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after their main-event match that Jericho won to become the first champion in AEW history.

Over the course of Moxley's WWE run as Ambrose from 2012-19, he was WWE champion and United States champion once, intercontinental champion three times and Raw tag-team champion with Rollins twice.