    Damarious Randall to Move to CB After Re-Signing with Seahawks on New Contract

    Adam WellsApril 9, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

    After spending the past three seasons playing safety, Damarious Randall is moving back to his original NFL position.

    The Seattle Seahawks announced Randall's re-signing Friday and plan for him to play cornerback in 2021.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Watson Plaintiffs Ordered to Attach Names to Lawsuits in Emergency Hearings

      Watson Plaintiffs Ordered to Attach Names to Lawsuits in Emergency Hearings
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson Plaintiffs Ordered to Attach Names to Lawsuits in Emergency Hearings

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Speaking of Mone, Seahawks got 4 linemen for cost of Reed

      Speaking of Mone, Seahawks got 4 linemen for cost of Reed
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Speaking of Mone, Seahawks got 4 linemen for cost of Reed

      Tyler Alsin
      via Field Gulls

      Should Dallas Trade Up for Kyle Pitts?

      Why @GDavenport isn't a fan of Jerry's idea to move up for the star TE 📲

      Should Dallas Trade Up for Kyle Pitts?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Should Dallas Trade Up for Kyle Pitts?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      From Trade Talk to 22 Lawsuits: How the Narrative Around Watson Flipped

      From Trade Talk to 22 Lawsuits: How the Narrative Around Watson Flipped
      NFL logo
      NFL

      From Trade Talk to 22 Lawsuits: How the Narrative Around Watson Flipped

      Sarah Barshop
      via ESPN.com