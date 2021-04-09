Damarious Randall to Move to CB After Re-Signing with Seahawks on New Contract

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

After spending the past three seasons playing safety, Damarious Randall is moving back to his original NFL position.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Randall's re-signing Friday and plan for him to play cornerback in 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.