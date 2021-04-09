Tiger Woods Police Report Details Golfer's Confusion, Medical State After Crash

Mark J. Terrill for For The Times

Tiger Woods was unaware of where he was following his single-car crash in February, according to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer.

Schrotenboer obtained the 22-page collision report detailing the crash.

In the report, Deputy Kyle Sullivan said he spoke with Woods at the hospital as he was being tended to by medical personnel. Woods apparently said "he did not remember being involved in a traffic collision" and "thought he was currently in the state of Florida."

The golf legend crashed on a stretch of roadway in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods had been going 84 to 87 mph downhill in a 45 mph zone.

"The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," Villanueva told reporters.

Officer Justin Smith said in the collision report he didn't believe Woods to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. His pupils were "slightly sluggish," which a paramedic said may have been a result of the accident.

During Wednesday's news conference, Sheriff's Capt. James Powers said Woods told police he hadn't taken medication and didn't drink any alcohol prior to the crash.

"Those questions were asked and answered," Powers said.

The collision report listed "an empty pharmaceutical bottle" with no label among the pieces of evidence at the scene.

Schrotenboer reported the data in the black-box recorder of Woods' 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV showed he was "going in a straight line with no steering input detected until some slight steering movement registered late in the recorded crash sequence."

In February, Schrotenboer spoke to a former police detective, Jonathan Cherney, who speculated the 15-time major champion might have fallen asleep behind the wheel. The accident occurred at around 7 a.m. PT.

Upon reading the report, Cherney said it "supports that he was not conscious."

Villanueva indicated one day after the crash that police weren't considering any charges against Woods. Woods issued a statement Wednesday saying the L.A. County Sheriff's Department reached out to say "their investigation regarding my traffic accident ... has been completed and closed."

The 45-year-old suffered comminuted open fractures to his tibia and fibula, and he was released from the hospital in March to continue his recovery at home.