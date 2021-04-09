Nike, MSCHF Reach Settlement Agreement to Recall Lil Nas X's 'Satan' Air Max 97s

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Word emerged Monday, March 29, that Nike was suing MSCHF Product Studio Inc. for trademark infringement after the American art collective created and sold Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," which are modified Nike Air Max 97 sneakers.

On Thursday, Nike and MSCHF reportedly reached a settlement agreement whereas MSCHF will issue a voluntary recall of the shoes and buy them back for their original retail prices to take them out of circulation, per TMZ Sports.

Nike already won in court on Wednesday, April 2, when a U.S. District Court in New York granted a temporary restraining order preventing MSCHF from selling the shoes.

Nike's complaint read as follows in part, per Chauncey Alcorn of CNN Business:

"MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike. In the short time since the announcement of the Satan Shoes, Nike has suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism."

Lil Nas X was not named in the lawsuit.

Per TMZ Sports, the shoes had "an inverted cross, bronze pentagram and a drop of human blood." According to Doha Madani and Diana Dasrath of NBC News, a total of 666 pairs were sold for $1,018 each.