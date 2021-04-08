    Video: Rory Mcilroy Hits His Dad with Golf Ball During 1st Round of 2021 Masters

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    A PGA pro hitting someone with a golf ball is a semi-regular, often awkward experience. 

    It's not too often the person they hit will be sitting with them at the family dinner table. 

    That will be the case for Rory McIlroy, whose errant approach on No. 7 in the opening round of the Masters Tournament struck his father, Gerry, in the leg Thursday.

    Gerry McIlroy was uninjured after the ball hit him in the leg and joked with reporters, saying, “I should ask for an autographed glove.”

    The younger McIlroy has struggled for most of the opening round, currently sitting at five over par through 14 holes. 

    The Masters is the only major tournament McIlroy is yet to win on Tour. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Live: The Masters Rd. 1 ⛳

      Updated leaderboard from Thursday at Augusta ➡️

      Live: The Masters Rd. 1 ⛳
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Live: The Masters Rd. 1 ⛳

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      Dustin Johnson Cards Opening Round 74

      Defending champ couldn't find the greens on route to disappointing opening round

      Dustin Johnson Cards Opening Round 74
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Dustin Johnson Cards Opening Round 74

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes, Kelce, Trevor Lawrence in Gallery at Masters

      Chiefs duo and the potential No. 1 draft pick followed Dustin Johnson Thursday at Augusta National

      Mahomes, Kelce, Trevor Lawrence in Gallery at Masters
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Mahomes, Kelce, Trevor Lawrence in Gallery at Masters

      The Augusta Chronicle
      via The Augusta Chronicle

      Best Masters Tournaments Since 2000 💪

      Tiger's comeback is now legend. We looked back at more top showings from Augusta National over the past two decades ➡️

      Best Masters Tournaments Since 2000 💪
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Best Masters Tournaments Since 2000 💪

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report