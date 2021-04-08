Video: Rory Mcilroy Hits His Dad with Golf Ball During 1st Round of 2021 Masters

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A PGA pro hitting someone with a golf ball is a semi-regular, often awkward experience.

It's not too often the person they hit will be sitting with them at the family dinner table.

That will be the case for Rory McIlroy, whose errant approach on No. 7 in the opening round of the Masters Tournament struck his father, Gerry, in the leg Thursday.

Gerry McIlroy was uninjured after the ball hit him in the leg and joked with reporters, saying, “I should ask for an autographed glove.”



The younger McIlroy has struggled for most of the opening round, currently sitting at five over par through 14 holes.

The Masters is the only major tournament McIlroy is yet to win on Tour.