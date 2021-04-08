Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Bucs Not Believed to Be Interested in Panthers QB

AP Photo/Brian Blanco

If the Carolina Panthers end up trading Teddy Bridgewater, it doesn't sound like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will pursue the veteran quarterback as a backup for Tom Brady.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs "are not believed" to be involved in the Bridgewater market and are "more likely" to try re-signing Blaine Gabbert.

Brady is firmly entrenched as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback this season. He was named MVP of Super Bowl LV after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gabbert appeared in four games for the Buccaneers in 2020.

After acquiring Sam Darnold from the New York Jets on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Panthers gave Bridgewater's camp permission to speak with other teams about working out a potential trade.

Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL Network (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) that "multiple teams" have shown interest in acquiring Bridgewater.

A potential deal involving Bridgewater could depend on the 28-year-old's willingness to restructure his current contract. He's owed $17 million in base salary with a $22.9 million cap hit in 2021, per Spotrac.

The Bucs currently have $742,637 in cap space after retaining all of their starters from Super Bowl LV.

Bridgewater threw for a career-high 3,733 yards with a 69.1 completion percentage, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 starts with Carolina last year.