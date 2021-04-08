Lance Armstrong's Son Luke Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl in 2018

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Luke Armstrong, who is the son of former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018.

Claire Osborn of the Austin American-Statesman reported the news, citing an arrest affidavit that was issued on April 1. Armstrong, who is 21 years old, could face up to 20 years in prison based on the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.

Armstrong's attorney, Randy Leavitt, released a statement saying the interaction was "consensual":

"A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke.

"What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and not a sexual assault. What it was was a consensual relationship then and it continued to be consensual between the two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed and certainly not three years later."

According to the affidavit, the woman reported the incident in 2020.

She said she asked Armstrong for a ride home after she got drunk at a party but told police she did not remember the ride with him and then woke up inside his house, where she said he sexually assaulted her.

The woman also informed police she told six people about the alleged assault at the time, and four of them said in interviews with authorities that they remembered she "described the sex as being non-consensual."

Two of them said the woman had nightmares stemming from the alleged assault that lasted for years, while one said it was clear the girl was intoxicated when communicating with her that night in 2018.