Jon Jones Thinks UFC Will 'Do the Right Thing,' Book Francis Ngannou Fight

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Despite taking a strong-arm approach with UFC, Jon Jones is optimistic the promotion will do what it takes to make the fight between himself and heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou happen.

Speaking to FightHype.com, Jones said "I think it's gonna happen" and that UFC will "do the right thing" when asked if the Ngannou bout was going to get booked (starts at 1:00 mark):

Money is the source of Jones' frustration with UFC as he prepares to move up to heavyweight for the first time in his career:

UFC president Dana White told reporters after Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 that if Jones really wanted to fight the heavyweight champion, he "knows he can get the fight."

This isn't the first instance of a UFC fighter trying to use his or her leverage to get a larger purse for a marquee fight.

Per Ryan Harkness of MMA Mania, UFC fighters make 19.5 percent of the gross revenue generated by the promotion.

Welterweight star Jorge Masvidal tweeted about the disproportionate amount of money that fighters receive when he was in the midst of a contract dispute with UFC last June:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A Jones-Ngannou matchup is one of the biggest money fights UFC can make right now.

Ngannou has won five consecutive fights after back-to-back losses against Miocic and Derrick Lewis in 2018. The Predator most recently knocked out Miocic in the second round of UFC 260 on March 27.

Jones vacated the light-heavyweight title in August to prepare for a move up to the heavyweight division. He is unbeaten in 18 consecutive fights dating back to 2010.