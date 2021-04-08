    Patriots Rumors: Julian Edelman 'Doubtful' to Play Full 2021 Season Amid Knee Injury

    Adam WellsApril 8, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    After battling knee problems last season, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is reportedly unlikely to play a full schedule in 2021. 

    Per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Edelman is "doubtful" to appear in all 17 games because of chronic knee issues. 

    Edelman appeared in New England's first six games last season before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 31 after undergoing knee surgery. 

    Guregian noted additional surgery for Edelman can "provide temporary relief," but "nothing can solve the underlying problem."

    Despite some hope that Edelman would be able to return late in the 2020 season, head coach Bill Belichick told reporters prior to Week 17 that the 34-year-old was "not going to play this year."

    Belichick noted that Edelman didn't suffer any setback, but that he just wouldn't be ready in time for the Jan. 3 matchup with the New York Jets. 

    New England did position itself to have more depth at wide receiver and tight end in 2021 through free agency. The team signed Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith as pass-catchers. 

    Edelman has spent his entire career with the Patriots since being selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft. He ranks second in franchise history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Patriots owe Edelman $2.8 million in base salary this season. He will be eligible for free agency at the end of the 2021 campaign. 

    Related

      Patriots receiver Julian Edelman considered doubtful to play entire 2021 season due to knee, per report

      Patriots receiver Julian Edelman considered doubtful to play entire 2021 season due to knee, per report
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Patriots receiver Julian Edelman considered doubtful to play entire 2021 season due to knee, per report

      Tyler Sullivan
      via CBSSports.com

      Chris Simms shares interesting perspective on Patriots' NFL Draft approach

      Chris Simms shares interesting perspective on Patriots' NFL Draft approach
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Chris Simms shares interesting perspective on Patriots' NFL Draft approach

      RSN
      via RSN

      Patriots draft profile: Christian Darrisaw has the tools to become a long-term starting tackle in the NFL

      Patriots draft profile: Christian Darrisaw has the tools to become a long-term starting tackle in the NFL
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Patriots draft profile: Christian Darrisaw has the tools to become a long-term starting tackle in the NFL

      Bernd Buchmasser
      via Pats Pulpit

      Watson's Lawyer Files Motion Asking Accuser to Re-File Lawsuit with Real Name

      Watson's Lawyer Files Motion Asking Accuser to Re-File Lawsuit with Real Name
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson's Lawyer Files Motion Asking Accuser to Re-File Lawsuit with Real Name

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report