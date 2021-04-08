    O.J. Simpson Settles Defamation Lawsuit with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2021

    Jason Bean/Pool via Bloomberg

    Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas reportedly settled a lawsuit he brought against the hotel.

    According to TMZ Sports, the two sides agreed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it is over and will not be brought back to court. There were no financial details available.

    Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, said the "matter has been resolved."

    TMZ noted Simpson's lawsuit stemmed from a November 2017 incident that saw him kicked off the property "following an alleged drunken episode at a hotel bar."

    Hotel staff were said to have told TMZ that "O.J. was wasted and became disruptive, getting angry with hotel employees ... resulting in broken glasses at the bar."

    TMZ added: "O.J. denied the allegations, saying the story humiliated and embarrassed him ... and in 2019 he filed his defamation suit against the Cosmo."

    The Cosmopolitan argued the incident could not have dramatically impacted an already tarnished legacy.

    Simpson was famously acquitted in 1995 when he was a murder suspect for the killing of Ron Goldman and his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

    He also served nine years in prison for kidnapping and armed robbery.

