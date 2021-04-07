UFC's Darren Till Rips Marvin Vettori for Questioning Collarbone Injury

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Darren Till didn't mince words after Marvin Vettori questioned whether he had suffered a broken collarbone that forced him to withdraw from Saturday's UFC on ABC show.

Till addressed Vettori in an Instagram post Wednesday (warning: contains profane language):

If only you f--king knew what I went through this camp to get 2 fight you.

Inside & outside the gym!

Let's have it right mate you were going to be my easiest fight,

You are a walking punch bag who's tough.

Nothing more & nothing less.

So keep ur bitter mouth shut.

For you or anyone to even think for one minute I'd pull out of a fight with some bulls--t excuse makes me howl.

Every fight camp I guarantee I train through way harsher injuries than you and 90% of the roster.

What you want me to do? I've broke my f--king collarbone u utter moron.

Till also said Vettori, a native of Italy nicknamed "The Italian Dream," has played up his heritage.

"And ur not from Italy uve lived in California most of ur life u lying bastard," he wrote.

Till posted March 30 he had broken his collarbone. That day, Vettori seemed to allude to Till's withdrawal (warning: contains sexist and profane language):

Vettori was direct Wednesday.

"To be honest, I'm getting more suspicious by the day with this thing," he told reporters. "I was expecting him to put out the X-ray of his collarbone and stuff. I don't know. I'm getting a little suspicious."

Vettori will still fight Saturday, with Kevin Holland replacing Till. It seems safe to assume Till vs. Vettori could be a possibility down the road given their bad blood.