Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: 49ers, WFT Contacted Jets About QB Before Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team both took a "hard look" at a potential trade for Sam Darnold before he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted the Jets weren't ready to make a deal when San Francisco inquired about the cost.

Darnold was traded to the Panthers on Monday in exchange for three draft picks, including a second-rounder in 2022.

