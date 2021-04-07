Video: Tony Hawk, Andy Macdonald Recreate Iconic 1999 X Games Vert Doubles Run

Video: Tony Hawk, Andy Macdonald Recreate Iconic 1999 X Games Vert Doubles RunApril 7, 2021
Tony Hawk and Andy Macdonald are feeling nostalgic for 1999.
One week after posting a highlight video of their vert doubles run from the X Games 22 years ago, Hawk and Macdonald got together in person to recreate the iconic moment for the 2021 crowd:
Tony Hawk @tonyhawk
After posting our 1999 doubles run last week, the feedback was incredible. I received thousands of comments about the love for that era of skating. The nostalgia was so strong that @andymacdonald & I decided to do it again, 22 years later - complete with @selema on the mic. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/DRHWgWsA1e
Hawk and Macdonald were the most dominant athletes at the X Games for an eight-year period between 1995-2003.
They combined to win six individual gold medals and six gold medals in vert doubles, including five consecutive years from 1998-2002.
At the 1999 event in San Francisco, Hawk and Macdonald beat Bucky Lasek and Bob Burnquist to win gold. They finished with a score of 95.50 on their second run.
