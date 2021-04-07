Video: Tony Hawk, Andy Macdonald Recreate Iconic 1999 X Games Vert Doubles Run

CBS via Getty Images

Tony Hawk and Andy Macdonald are feeling nostalgic for 1999.

One week after posting a highlight video of their vert doubles run from the X Games 22 years ago, Hawk and Macdonald got together in person to recreate the iconic moment for the 2021 crowd:

Hawk and Macdonald were the most dominant athletes at the X Games for an eight-year period between 1995-2003.

They combined to win six individual gold medals and six gold medals in vert doubles, including five consecutive years from 1998-2002.

At the 1999 event in San Francisco, Hawk and Macdonald beat Bucky Lasek and Bob Burnquist to win gold. They finished with a score of 95.50 on their second run.