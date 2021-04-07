Tom Brady: I Realized 'There's Another Way' to Win After Leaving Patriots for Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed the transition from the New England Patriots to the Bucs during an interview Wednesday.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Brady talked about what it was like to leave the franchise he represented for two decades in favor of a new challenge: "When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way. And I think when you go to a different place, you realize, 'Wow, there's another way that people do things.'"

The decision to sign with Tampa in free agency paid immediate dividends, as Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

That gave the Bucs their first Super Bowl victory since 2002 and Brady his seventh career championship and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

During his 20 years with the Pats, Brady experienced unprecedented success. He and head coach Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls together, and Brady firmly established himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

It seemed unlikely that Brady and Belichick would ever part ways, but after the Pats struggled offensively for much of 2019 and lost to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round, Brady made a change.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In Tampa, Brady was surrounded with big-time weapons such as wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Leonard Fournette.

As a result, the 43-year-old signal-caller bounced back in a big way, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and then he continued his high level of play in the postseason.

Playing under a new head coach for the first time in his career was another big change for Brady aside from personnel and location.

Brady and Bruce Arians proved to be a winning combination, and Brady heaped praise on Arians during his GMA appearance, saying: "[Arians is] a great motivator. He's got a great feel for the team, a great pulse for what's going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent."

On the heels of his Super Bowl-winning season in Tampa, Brady agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the Bucs through 2022.

The Tampa Bay front office went to work on keeping the band together as well, meaning nearly the same team that won the Super Bowl last season will be back in 2021.

Among the biggest moves made by general manager Jason Licht were re-signing pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Godwin (franchise tag) and Fournette.

Brady is poised to perhaps go on another Super Bowl run, and he explained what motivates him to keep going:

"I don't think proving it, for me, is the motivation. I still want to play. I got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin' spiral, you know what I mean?

"Once you stop, you can't go back and do it. I got some more football [left in me]. I mean, not a lot, and I know that. But what I got left, I'm gonna go and give everything I got."

Brady has to hit the proverbial wall at some point, but he has managed to play at an elite level longer than any quarterback in the history of the sport.

Now that Brady has shown he can win a Super Bowl with multiple teams, anything else he does from here on out is gravy, and an eighth career Super Bowl win certainly isn't out of the question.