Josh Allen on Bills New Contract Talks: 'We'll Cross That Bridge When We Get There'

Josh Allen isn't focusing on getting a new contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Appearing on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, Allen said "we'll cross that bridge when we get there" when asked about getting a long-term deal with the Bills done (starts at 1:05 mark).

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Allen is eligible for a contract extension. The Bills do hold a fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2022 that must be exercised by May 3.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Allen would be guaranteed $23.016 million in 2022 if Buffalo picks up the option.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said last month on the Huddle & Flow podcast (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra) that getting a new deal done for Allen sooner "helps you for your planning."

Beane added that he hopes to have Allen's contract done "if not this year, next year."

The Bills originally selected Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He had two pedestrian seasons to start his career before becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season.

Allen led Buffalo to a 13-3 record and its first AFC East title in 25 years in 2020. The 24-year-old ranked fourth in the league with a 69.2 completion percentage and fifth with 4,544 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns.