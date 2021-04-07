    NFL Rumors: Jets Have Received 'Very Little Interest' in Trade for No. 2 Draft Pick

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 7, 2021

    Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Jets have reportedly received "very little interest" in potential trades for the No. 2 overall pick ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, which begins April 29.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday the Jets have fielded "few" calls about the second selection:

                       

    This article will be updated with more information soon. Check out the B/R app for additional reaction.

