NFL Rumors: Jets Have Received 'Very Little Interest' in Trade for No. 2 Draft Pick

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly received "very little interest" in potential trades for the No. 2 overall pick ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, which begins April 29.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday the Jets have fielded "few" calls about the second selection:

This article will be updated with more information soon. Check out the B/R app for additional reaction.