    Scott Shewfelt Discusses Viral Trolling of Aaron Rodgers During 'Jeopardy' Taping

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Mike Roemer

    Scott Shewfelt apparently knows one of the cardinal rules of the internet: sometimes being funny is better than being right. 

    The Jeopardy contestant who poked fun at Aaron Rodgers for the Packers' inexplicable decision to kick a field goal down 31-23 from the 8-yard line in the fourth quarter of Green Bay's NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said he got the "Final Jeopardy" prompt wrong on purpose because the troll chance was too good.

    "It was the question," Shewfelt told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "I feel like if you were gonna do some sort of jab or troll … that's the only question. I mean, it's a fair question."

    Shewfelt answered the Final Jeopardy question of "Accepting a lifetime achievement Emmy, he said, 'Just take ... 10 seconds to think of the people who have helped you become who you are,'" with the response "Who wanted to kick that field goal?" much to the amusement of Rodgers.

    "That is a great question. Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, it's incorrect," Rodgers said in response.

    Shewfelt said he knew the answer was longtime daytime television star Mr. Rogers but decided to have fun because he was mathematically eliminated from winning. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I didn't know what his reaction was going to be, but I wouldn't have put it unless I was 100 percent sure he didn't want to kick the field goal. Everyone's like, 'It's a troll' or whatever, and I guess I did put him in kind of an awkward position on national TV, but I feel like I knew the answer to it."

    Rodgers has been filling in as the Jeopardy host this week as the show looks to find a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, who died last November of pancreatic cancer. 

    Related

      Green Bay Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

      Green Bay Packers chat with Pete Dougherty
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Green Bay Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

      Packers News
      via Packers News

      Nike Suspends Watson Deal

      Nike suspends Deshaun Watson endorsement over sexual assault allegations, will 'monitor the situation' (CNBC)

      Nike Suspends Watson Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nike Suspends Watson Deal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Manning Bros Launching NFTs

      Peyton and Eli are joining the NFT space later this month with proceeds going to children's charities (Schefter)

      Manning Bros Launching NFTs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Manning Bros Launching NFTs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Expect the unexpected with Packers’ draft choices

      Expect the unexpected with Packers’ draft choices
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Expect the unexpected with Packers’ draft choices

      Matt Hendershott
      via PackersTalk.com | PackersTalk.com Blog Posts and Podcasts