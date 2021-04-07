Scott Shewfelt Discusses Viral Trolling of Aaron Rodgers During 'Jeopardy' Taping

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Scott Shewfelt apparently knows one of the cardinal rules of the internet: sometimes being funny is better than being right.

The Jeopardy contestant who poked fun at Aaron Rodgers for the Packers' inexplicable decision to kick a field goal down 31-23 from the 8-yard line in the fourth quarter of Green Bay's NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said he got the "Final Jeopardy" prompt wrong on purpose because the troll chance was too good.

"It was the question," Shewfelt told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "I feel like if you were gonna do some sort of jab or troll … that's the only question. I mean, it's a fair question."

Shewfelt answered the Final Jeopardy question of "Accepting a lifetime achievement Emmy, he said, 'Just take ... 10 seconds to think of the people who have helped you become who you are,'" with the response "Who wanted to kick that field goal?" much to the amusement of Rodgers.

"That is a great question. Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, it's incorrect," Rodgers said in response.

Shewfelt said he knew the answer was longtime daytime television star Mr. Rogers but decided to have fun because he was mathematically eliminated from winning.

"I didn't know what his reaction was going to be, but I wouldn't have put it unless I was 100 percent sure he didn't want to kick the field goal. Everyone's like, 'It's a troll' or whatever, and I guess I did put him in kind of an awkward position on national TV, but I feel like I knew the answer to it."

Rodgers has been filling in as the Jeopardy host this week as the show looks to find a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek, who died last November of pancreatic cancer.