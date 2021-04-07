Deshaun Watson's Nike Endorsement Contract Suspended Amid Civil Lawsuits

Nike announced Wednesday that it has suspended its endorsement deal with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson amid allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct against multiple massage therapists.

The company told CNBC's Jabari Young: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Watson is currently facing civil lawsuits filed by 22 different women. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations.

