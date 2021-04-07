    Deshaun Watson's Nike Endorsement Contract Suspended Amid Civil Lawsuits

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 7, 2021
    Alerted 40m ago in the B/R App

    Nike announced Wednesday that it has suspended its endorsement deal with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson amid allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct against multiple massage therapists.

    The company told CNBC's Jabari Young: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

    Watson is currently facing civil lawsuits filed by 22 different women. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations.

                           

    This article will be updated with more information soon. Check out the B/R app for additional reaction.

    Related

      Manning Bros Launching NFTs

      Peyton and Eli are joining the NFT space later this month with proceeds going to children's charities (Schefter)

      Manning Bros Launching NFTs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Manning Bros Launching NFTs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson's Attorney Says Opposing Lawyer Sought $100K Settlement

      Watson's Attorney Says Opposing Lawyer Sought $100K Settlement
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Watson's Attorney Says Opposing Lawyer Sought $100K Settlement

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Dunlap: Russ Is Staying in SEA

      Seahawks DE said Wilson assured him he'd be team's QB next season: 'He told me that he's with us and he's here to stay'

      Dunlap: Russ Is Staying in SEA
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dunlap: Russ Is Staying in SEA

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      2 Watson Plaintiffs Speak Out

      Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley come forward as plaintiffs in Deshaun Watson lawsuits; Solis: ‘I’m not afraid anymore’

      2 Watson Plaintiffs Speak Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      2 Watson Plaintiffs Speak Out

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report