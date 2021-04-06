    Warren Moon: Russell Wilson's Relationship with Seahawks Same as Lynch, Sherman

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

    Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback, and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Warren Moon believes the franchise and current QB are heading for an inevitable breakup. 

    During an appearance on the Huddle & Flow podcast with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche, Moon said Wilson is on a similar path as former Seahawks stars Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch took with the club—the former having been released by Seattle after rupturing his Achilles tendon nine games into the 2017 season. 

    Said Moon (h/t ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams): 

    “I think it’s kind of headed, unfortunately, in the same direction [as Lynch and Sherman]. I think right now it’s almost like a marriage that’s started to just have squabbles, and they’re squabbling about certain little issues, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s talent. There’s all these little squabbles going on right now. And I think because of Russell’s contract situation, there’s not a whole lot the Seahawks can do as far as moving him somewhere else, even if they wanted to.

    “So I think he’s definitely there this year unless they just want to take a hit and not become a really good football team for a year or so. But I think that the marriage is not going to end very well going down the road. I think this squabble is going to turn into more of a separation and then a divorce at some point. And that usually happens with most players anyway. You just don’t like it to happen because of the two sides not getting along.”

    Wilson has three years left on his deal and is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $32 million in 2021, $37 million in 2022 and $40 million in 2023. The 32-year-old also holds an opt-out clause after next season and could take matters into his own hands if those squabbles become unresolvable. 

