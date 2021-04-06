    Bucs' Tom Brady Launching NFT Featuring 'World's Most Iconic' Names, Brands

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 7, 2021

    Set Number: X163521 TK1

    Tom Brady's rookie card just sold for a record $2.25 million, and now the star is moving into the NFT space. 

    Brady is launching an NFT platform called Autograph, according to CNN's Chloe Melas. The platform will also host live auctions, physical drops and in-person events. 

    "Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors," Autograph co-founder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt told CNN. 

    Golden State Warriors co-owner Peter Guber and a number of DraftKings executives are also involved with Autograph's advisory team. 

    Related

      Dunlap: Russ Is Staying in SEA

      Seahawks DE said Wilson assured him he'd be team's QB next season: 'He told me that he's with us and he's here to stay'

      Dunlap: Russ Is Staying in SEA
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dunlap: Russ Is Staying in SEA

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Jokes He Keeps Playing Football for 'Free Trips to Disney World'

      Brady Jokes He Keeps Playing Football for 'Free Trips to Disney World'
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Brady Jokes He Keeps Playing Football for 'Free Trips to Disney World'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      2 Watson Plaintiffs Speak Out

      Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley come forward as plaintiffs in Deshaun Watson lawsuits; Solis: ‘I’m not afraid anymore’

      2 Watson Plaintiffs Speak Out
      NFL logo
      NFL

      2 Watson Plaintiffs Speak Out

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Schefter: 49ers Will Pick Mac

      NFL insider believes San Francisco will draft Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick and keep Jimmy G 🔊 (ESPN)

      Schefter: 49ers Will Pick Mac
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Schefter: 49ers Will Pick Mac

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report