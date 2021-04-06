Bucs' Tom Brady Launching NFT Featuring 'World's Most Iconic' Names, Brands

Set Number: X163521 TK1

Tom Brady's rookie card just sold for a record $2.25 million, and now the star is moving into the NFT space.

Brady is launching an NFT platform called Autograph, according to CNN's Chloe Melas. The platform will also host live auctions, physical drops and in-person events.

"Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors," Autograph co-founder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt told CNN.

Golden State Warriors co-owner Peter Guber and a number of DraftKings executives are also involved with Autograph's advisory team.