Carlos Dunlap Says Russell Wilson Assured Him QB Won't Be Traded by Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap had no doubts about who his quarterback would be if he re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic said Tuesday that Dunlap had asked Russell Wilson if he would be leading the Seahawks in 2021, and Wilson assured him he would be under center.

Those talks came before Dunlap re-signed with the Seahawks on March 30.

"I did ask him if he's going to be with us, because if I'm coming back, I'm coming back because I see him as my quarterback," Dunlap said, per Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. "And the rest of the team, I want to pick up where we left off. He told me that he's with us, and he's here to stay."

Wilson has expressed his dissatisfaction with the franchise this offseason, noting that he wants the team to get him better protection considering he has been sacked more than any other quarterback since he joined the NFL.

The Chicago Bears "made a big offer" for Wilson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). But it was turned down, and the Bears elected to sign Andy Dalton to be their starter.

A number of other teams were also interested in Wilson, who has three years left on his contract, but nothing has come of the trade chatter just yet.

If the Seahawks did move on, it would take at least Dunlap by surprise.