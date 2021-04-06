    Tiger Woods: 'I'll Miss Running Up Dustin Johnson's Bill' at Masters Champions Dinner

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 7, 2021
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    Tiger Woods won't be at the Champions Dinner in Augusta on Tuesday. But in the spirit of the event, the golf legend sent his regards via Twitter.

    Woods is at his home in Florida, where he is recovering from injuries he sustained when he was involved in a single-car crash near Los Angeles on Feb. 23. 

    As the rest of the top players on the PGA Tour readied to tee off in Augusta, they shared stories about Woods and honored him with face masks decorated with tigers. 

    Rory McIlroy told reporters he visited Woods at home at the end of March and that the star was "in decent spirits," per ESPN's Mark Schlabach

    Johnson, who won the Masters in 2020, will serve a menu that includes pigs in a blanket, filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass before dessert courses of peach cobbler and apple pie. 

