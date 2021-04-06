Tiger Woods 'Bummed' He's Missing 2021 Masters, Justin Thomas Says

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Justin Thomas conveyed Tiger Woods' disappointment at being unable to compete in the 2021 Masters, which tees off Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

"He said it's kind of starting to set in," Thomas told reporters. "He's bummed he's not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too."

The 2017 PGA Championship winner added he has missed not being able to practice with Woods, something that had become a tradition in recent years.

It remains unclear when Woods will be able to golf competitively again following his single-car crash in February. He suffered "comminuted open fractures" in his right tibia and fibula as a result of the accident.

The golf legend confirmed on March 16 he had left the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Prior to the crash, Woods' status for the Masters had been in doubt after he underwent a microdiscectomy, his fifth back surgery, in January.